Boise teacher receives national award

Pictured left to right: Sonia Galaviz; Gary Phoebus, President and CEO of NEA Member Benefits; Penni Cyr, president of the Idaho Education Association; Harriet Sanford, President and CEO of the NEA Foundation (Photo: From NEA Foundation)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Boise teacher is the recipient of the top award at the NEA Foundation's Salute to Excellence in Education Gala.

The NEA Foundation honored award-winning public school educators from across the U.S. Friday night in Washington, D.C. - with 900 guests attending in person and others watching on a live internet stream.

Sonia Galaviz, who teaches fifth grade at Garfield Elementary School in Boise, accepted the NEA Member Benefits Award for Teaching Excellence and $25,000.

It was the final award out of 40 that were presented at the gala. The Idaho Education Association nominated Galaviz for the award. The NEA Foundation selected her from among five national finalists.

"Sonia has been selected for this award by her peers for attaining the highest teaching standards, as illustrated by her exemplary instruction, advocacy for the profession, and staunch support of public education," said Harriet Sanford, President and CEO of the NEA Foundation. "She provides students with important first-hand, experiential learning. She also creates a safe and engaging environment where students can explore learning opportunities in and outside the classroom."

Galazviz has been teaching for almost 15 years, and has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees at Boise State University.

Copyright 2017 KTVB