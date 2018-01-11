Boise State president search committee plans listening sessions

Boise State President Dr. Bob Kustra (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The committee searching for the next president of Boise State University will hold listening sessions next week in the Student Union Building.

Dr. Robert Kustra is retiring at the end of June after 15 years at BSU.

The listening sessions are scheduled for Jan. 17 through Jan. 19.

They are intended to give everyone an opportunity to offer input on qualities and characteristics most important for the position profile that will go out as part of the nationwide search for Kustra's successor.

