Boise schools releases make-up day plan

Boise School District headquarters. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - The Boise School District has released its plan to make up school days in case more snow days are needed.

A message was sent to parents today saying if any other emergency closures are needed the district plans to hold school on February 17th, which is currently scheduled as a non-school day.

Future make up days may include eliminating early release days, adding February 20th as a school day, and adding to the end of the school year.

District leaders say if there is any conflict on proposed make-up days to contact your school principal.

