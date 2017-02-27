Boise School District asking for $172.5M bond

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Faith Healing: The debate continues
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Endymion crash suspect's father defends son
-
Judge sentences man in locker room assault
-
Witnesses describe crash
-
New closure on Boise Greenbelt
-
Truck plows into Endymion crowd.
-
Eagle woman's award-winning retrievers
-
Legislations sets standard for how long rape kits are kept
-
Cocoa for cancer
More Stories
-
Judge: Dietrich locker room assault not motivated by raceFeb 27, 2017, 4:17 p.m.
-
Millions on the line in Boise school bond voteFeb 27, 2017, 5:56 p.m.
-
Trump budget to increase defense, slash EPA, other agenciesFeb 27, 2017, 10:03 a.m.