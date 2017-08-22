Boise public schools are back in session

Students in Boise returned to school Tuesday. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE - It’s back to school in Boise!

Students in the Boise School District returned to the classroom Tuesday morning.

At Adams Elementary School, Boise Police Chief Bill Bones joined students as they boarded the school bus for the first day of school.

About 15 officers across the district took different buses and helped students back in the swing of the school year.

Adams Elementary resource officer, Boise Police Sgt. Sara Hill, says they know this time of year is exciting, and wanted to make sure students feel safe and that drivers are ready for increased activity in school zones.

"Drivers that are out driving to make sure that they're paying attention to the speed limits, paying attention to the flashing lights, paying attention to the pedestrian traffic, which includes the cyclists, the walkers, the parents that are escorting their children back and forth from school," said Hill.

Some other things to remember, the speed limit in school zones is 20 miles per hour and the fine for speeding in a Boise city school zone is just shy of $150.

Failing to stop for a school bus is a misdemeanor, with a fine between $100 and $500.

Finally, if a school bus has its red lights flashing and/or the bus stop sign arm extended, traffic in both directions must stop if the road has three or less lanes.

Caldwell schools started last week, but West Ada and Nampa will start Wednesday.

