Boise High wins science bowl competition

BOISE - A group of Boise High School students has won the Western Idaho Regional Science Bowl.

A total of 23 teams took part in the competition in Boise Monday.

The teams are asked a series of questions in a bracket-style tournament.

The event encourages student interest in science, technology, engineering and math subjects.

"I think for the students to be able to compete in an academic competition is really different and unique,” said Kami Faylor with the Micron Foundation. “It really helps them see that there is value to that, and to know that they have a future in science, and they can have a future in academics."

The winning team gets an all-expenses paid trip to the National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C. on April 27-May 1.

