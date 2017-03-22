Boise High hosts ‘Be the Change' summit

There was a lot going on at Boise High School today as students took park in the "Be the Change" summit. (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE - Things were a little bit different today at Boise High School.

The students were actually the teachers.

It's all part of the school’s “Be the Change” summit.

Students hosted more than 50 different sessions about everything from therapy dogs to even solar-powered go-carts.

All sessions are based around the message of trying to make the world a better place.

This is the third year Boise High has put together the event, allowing students to engage with other students about research topics that mean the most to them.

Event organizers say it’s the perfect way to get students to go beyond the classroom to learn.

"One of the most important things about our ‘Be the Change’ summit here at Boise High is that it's inquiry-driven, project-based learning and that our students really drive the day," said teacher Amber Tetrick.





The keynote speaker for the summit was Asmaa Albukaie, the first Syrian refugee to come to Boise.

She spoke about her experience being a refugee, and how her life has changed since coming to Idaho.

© 2017 KTVB-TV