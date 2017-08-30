Bishop Kelly breaks ground on new science and tech wing

Bishop Kelly’s Father Wilson Science and Technology wing. (Photo: Bishop Kelly High School)

Bishop Kelly High School broke ground on its new $6 million science and technology wing Wednesday night. After more than three years of designing and planning, construction on Bishop Kelly’s Father Wilson Science and Technology wing is under way.

“This is not only going to help us build and strengthen our core curriculum, but for us it's about getting students prepared and as leaders going on to college and career,” Bishop Kelly Principal Mike Caldwell said.

The wing will house 11 new science and tech labs, an engineering and robotics shop and work spaces, as well as a student commons area.

“We want everyone to be exposed to some level of computer science and sciences so they can go get a job in whatever vocation, whatever line of work they choose,” Bishop Kelly President Rich Raimondi said.

The private school spent the past year fundraising to build the new facility, which will focus on science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics, or STEAM education.

“We think it's beyond STEM, it really needs to have that art, that creativity that understanding, communication, critical thinking, collaboration, working with teams, all of which are important parts of the whole STEAM vision we have,” Raimondi said.

School administrators say the new wing will not only allow them to expand their curriculum, but also their school too.

“As opposed to putting students on waiting lists or having to turn students away we wanted to get out in front of that and provide opportunities for those students to come,” Caldwell said.

Construction is expected to be completed by August 2018.

© 2017 KTVB-TV