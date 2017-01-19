Bishop Kelly has virtual school day

Ashton Caldwell, a senior at Bishop Kelly, kept up with her classwork from home Thursday. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - "Snow Day," it's something many students in the Treasure Valley have been hearing a lot these last few weeks. However, for those at Bishop Kelly, a "Snow Day" doesn't mean a day off anymore. This after Bishop Kelly has turned "Snow Days" into "Online Days."

"Worst case scenario, It's a little bit more productive than a full-on 'Snow Day,'" Bishop Kelly Principal Mike Caldwell said.

Thursday, students logged onto their computers at 11 a.m. and went to school. Every 30 minutes the class period would end and students would transition on to their next class, all over the Internet. Students used programs like Blackboard or Google Classrooms to connect with their daily lesson.

Some teachers recorded lectures, while others used a chat room.

"You know we had just gotten the ball rolling as far as being back in school finally and then to have that interrupted by potentially a loss day of instruction. This was definitely better so that we didn't lose that day," Bishop Kelly teacher Danielle Bainbridge said.

Yes, attendance was taken. Some students even had fun with it, posting over social media where they were attending class. Some posted photos of them in their own living room, others outside, one even posted a picture in Hawaii. However, for Bishop Kelly senior Ashton Caldwell, she treated it as just a normal day.

"For most of my classes taking notes has been pretty much the exact same I would be doing, just in the comfortable setting of my house," Ashton said.

Principal Caldwell says it was either "Online Days" or making up days.

Bishop Kelly is a private school and Principal Caldwell says it's in a unique situation as their students are required to have a computer. He added he realizes this approach may not work for other schools or districts.

