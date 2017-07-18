Win a seat on the Western Idaho Fair's Giant Wheel for the Solar Eclipse

The Giant Wheel lifts riders almost 100 feet above the fairgrounds.

Want to watch the 2017 Solar Eclipse from the Giant Wheel at the Western Idaho Fair?

KTVB and the Western Idaho Fair are giving away 7 rides - with exclusive seating for 2 - nearly 100 feet above the fairgrounds during Idaho's total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017. There are two ways to enter:

1) Enter the contest online here. Winners will be chosen and announced on KTVB's Today's Morning News on Monday, August 14.

2. Come to the Total Eclipse of the Fair on August 21 at 10 a.m. Your $7 general admission ticket or $29 unlimited ride wristband includes one pair of eclipse viewing glasses and a ticket for the random drawing for 4 rides (2 riders per ride) on the Giant Wheel during the solar eclipse. Winners will be announced from the stage and transported from the Total Eclipse of the Fair to the Giant Wheel at approximately 11:15 a.m. Riders will be lifted to the top of the Giant Wheel and remain stationary for the eclipse. The eclipse will reach totality at approximately 11:27 a.m. with at totality of 99.64% lasting for approximately two minutes. Riders will then be returned to the Total Eclipse of the Fair.

You could share the best fair ride of a lifetime with someone special! Good luck!

Learn more about the Western Idaho Fair here and the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse here.

LEARN MORE: How fast is the solar eclipse? And 32 other questions, answered



Total Eclipse of the Fair. August 21 - 10am to noon.

© 2017 KTVB-TV