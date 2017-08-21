KTVB
Watch LIVE - Great American Eclipse view from coast to coast

KTVB Breaking News

KTVB 9:09 AM. MDT August 21, 2017

It's finally here!

The highly anticipated solar eclipse will darken today's sky in the biggest celestial event of the year. We'll be live streaming from coast to coast, so you can watch the eclipse sweep across the country right on your computer or phone.

This live stream will start in Oregon and end in South Carolina. Enjoy!

