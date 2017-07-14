BOISE -- It’s the best eclipse party in Boise and a full day of fun in – then out, then in – the sun! Come experience the solar eclipse at the Total Eclipse of the Fair at KTVB Alcohol-Free Family Day at the Western Idaho Fair on August 21.

For one day only, a $7 one-day admission or $29 one-day admission plus unlimited ride wristband includes:

Admission to the Total Eclipse of the Fair from 10 a.m. to noon

Free eclipse glasses

One ticket for a random drawing with five chances to win exclusive seating at the top of the Giant Wheel during eclipse totality

Entertainment featuring the Idaho Lottery Woo Crew, Stryker the Dinosaur, and more

All-day entry beginning at noon to the Western Idaho Fair

The Total Eclipse of the Fair will be in the Western Idaho Fair grandstand, hosted by KTVB’s Maggie O’Mara, Doug Petcash, and Meteorologist Larry Gebert.

The solar eclipse begins at 10:10 a.m. MT. The sky will gradually darken as the moon begins its transit across the sun. At 11:27 a.m., Boise’s peak totality will be reached - a 99.64 percent total eclipse, lasting about two minutes. Then the sky will gradually lighten again as the moon completes its crossing between the Earth and sun.

At noon, the gates open for KTVB Family Day at the Western Idaho Fair for carnival rides, games, fair food, animal exhibits and more. See what’s happening at this year’s Western Idaho Fair.

© 2017 KTVB-TV