Idaho officials: No major issues during eclipse

Idaho Office of Emergency Management officials will monitor for potential post-eclipse issues during the next few days. (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

The eclipse traffic might be a nuisance to many, but officials with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management said as of Monday afternoon, there weren't any major dangers.

However, they said it's still going to be a few days of monitoring as people continue leave the state, creating heavy traffic.

Some of the potential issues they've identified are fires and earthquakes, and keeping large crowds safe if those events happened. IOEM officials made sure smaller communities seeing a lot of people are ready by supplying them with the resources needed to deal with any of those challenges.

"The counties within the path of totality have done an excellent job with working in a coordinated way with state federal partners and so far, knock on wood, we're good,” IOEM Public Affairs Officer Elizabeth Duncan said.

IOEM officials are expecting that most of the travel will happen from Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

