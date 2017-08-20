Long lines for last minute eclipse glasses

With just hours to go until the major solar spectacle, eclipse glasses are in short supply and high demand. Aron Luna purchased thousands of the glasses back in March and was selling them Sunday on the corner of Franklin and Maple Grove in Boise. (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

BOISE - Businesses around the Treasure Valley say solar eclipse glasses have been flying off the shelves. Now, almost all of those shelves are empty.

But some people are taking to social media to cash in on the demand.

"I just did a post and said 'hey, if you want some [eclipse glasses] tag yourself or tag your friends,'" said Aron Luna , who was selling eclipse glasses Sunday afternoon on the corner of Franklin and Maple Grove in Boise.

He and his business partner decided in March they wanted to sell the glass as a way to promote this business, Tixx Fixx.

"We have a booth in Weiser and my business partner is in Weiser right now at the booth selling the glasses," Luna said. "We weren't really selling them (there) as much as everybody wanted them here, so I packed them up and brought them here and you see what happens.

"I honestly didn't expect it to be this crazy, but so far we've sold over 3,000 this weekend just since Friday."

If you are still looking to get your hands on some eclipse glasses, KTVB will be giving them away on Monday at the Western Idaho Fair.

Glasses will be included with the first 2,000 tickets sold on Monday. The Total Eclipse of the Fair event begins at 10 a.m. at the Grandstand Stage.

