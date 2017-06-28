Local libraries providing free solar eclipse glasses

Libraries across the country - including in Idaho - are giving out two million free eclipse-viewing glasses. The Boise Library expects to receive about 1,000 pairs to give out. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE - If you're planning to view this summer's solar eclipse, you'll want get your hands on a pair of special glasses to protect your eyes.

Now's your opportunity to get a pair for free. Libraries across the country - including in Idaho - are giving out two million free eclipse-viewing glasses.

The Boise Library downtown branch says they will receive about 1,000 glasses to hand out starting on August 1. The free glasses are thanks to a partnership with STAR_Net Libraries.

"The glasses are for everyone, so you can have as many as you want, grab as many as you need for your family and safely view the eclipse. That's what we want," said Youth Services Librarian Danielle Boyd.

The library will also host educational events leading up to the big day.

Other Treasure Valley libraries are also set to receive glasses, including Garden City Public Library, Meridian Libarary District, Eagle Public Library, and the Caldwell Public Library. For a full list, click here.

The lenses of the glasses are specifically designed to filter out enough of the eclipse so that it doesn't burn your corneas. Medical experts say failing to wear the special glasses when looking at the sun could cause irreparable damage to your eyes.

Eclipse glasses are expected to go fast as millions of Americans look up toward the sun on Aug. 21 for the first total solar eclipse to cross the United States in nearly a century.

The path of totality will cross a section of Idaho, and tens of thousands of visitors are expected to converge on many of the small communities that will be treated to the total eclipse.

