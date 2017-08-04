INL bans hunting on day of solar eclipse

Idaho National Laboratory (Photo: File image)

IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho has banned hunters from the area on the day of the total solar eclipse.

The 890-square-mile federal nuclear facility is directly on the "path of totality" of the August 21 eclipse, and high numbers of eclipse watchers are expected along roads in the area.

Officials say the 24-hour hunting ban is needed for safety and security purposes, and only official business access will be allowed at the site on that day.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says elk and pronghorn hunters for more than a decade have been able to access areas along the northern boundary of the site under specific guidelines.

The state agency says violators on August 21 could face federal legal action.

© 2017 Associated Press