Idaho officials tap Utah company for eclipse traffic app

SALT LAKE CITY - Idaho Transportation Department officials are hoping technology from a Utah company will help improve traveler safety if traffic comes to a complete halt during the solar eclipse.



Millions across the country are expected to travel to the path of totality, which stretches across Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming and several other states.



Idaho Transportation Department engineer Scott Redding told the Deseret News that officials aren't sure exactly what to expect on Interstate 15 in eastern Idaho, but there's a chance traffic could come to a standstill during the Aug. 21 eclipse. He says that might be OK if everyone stops, but if only some people do, that could cause major problems.



The department had Salt Lake City-based tech company Blyncsy develop a mobile app to give travelers real-time reports on expected travel times, construction and traffic notices. The app is called "I-15."



