Hitting the road for the eclipse? Here's what you should take with you

Emergency kit checklist (Photo: Thinkstock)

BOISE - With hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to descend on Idaho for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse, local and state agencies are preparing for the worst. And so should you - if you're planning to hit the road to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime event.

The Idaho Office of Emergency management is encouraging anyone traveling in the state for the eclipse to have a family plan in place. The office put together a printable checklist of items you should take with you, including plenty of water, non-perishable snacks, and local hard copy maps.

Idaho Eclipse 2017 Checklist

Counties that fall within the path of totality are expecting a number of issues from overloaded cell phone networks to wildfire dangers to extremely heavy traffic.

RELATED: ITD using tool to track traffic for solar eclipse

If you plan on driving any distance during the days surrounding the eclipse, you'll want to take some precautions to make sure your vehicle is in good working order. The Idaho Transportation Department provides tips here.

MORE: Questions about the total solar eclipse answered

The advice from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management is simple: "Plan Ahead. Stay Informed. Be Prepared."

© 2017 KTVB-TV