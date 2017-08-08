Here's the exact time the eclipse will be over your city

BOISE - Parts of Idaho and eastern Oregon will be treated to a total eclipse of the sun on Aug. 21. Even if you aren't in the path of totality, you will still get a show to remember.
If you would like to know exactly when the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse will happen in your neighborhood, NASA has created a fantastic interactive map that lets you zoom into your community and find out - down to a tenth of a second - when the eclipse will begin, when you'll see totality (the moment the moon moves completely in front of the sun), and when the eclipse will end.
Boise is about 50 miles south of the center of the path of totality, which means there won't be a total eclipse in the City of Trees, but there will be a spectacular partial eclipse that will last for 2 hours, 39 minutes, and 32 seconds.
Here is a sampling of times in Idaho and eastern Oregon:
Boise
Start of partial eclipse: 10:10:33.4
Maximum eclipse: 11:27:13.3
End of partial eclipse: 12:50:05.3
Idaho City
Start of partial eclipse: 10:11:08.5
Start of total eclipse: 11:27:30.6
Maximum eclipse: 11:27:55.1
End of total eclipse: 11:28:19.7
End of partial eclipse: 12:50:46.8
McCall
Start of partial eclipse: 10:11:41.6
Maximum eclipse: 17:27:53.0
End of partial eclipse: 12:49:57.5
Mountain Home
Start of partial eclipse: 10:10:47.6
Maximum eclipse: 11:27:53.9
End of partial eclipse: 12:51:13.3
Ontario
Start of partial eclipse: 10:10:06.9
Start of total eclipse: 11:25:33.3
Maximum eclipse: 11:26:15.6
End of total eclipse: 11:26:58.1
End of partial eclipse: 12:48:37.8
Twin Falls
Start of partial eclipse: 10:11:47.3
Maximum eclipse: 11:29:43.2
End of partial eclipse: 12:53:45.9
Weiser
Start of partial eclipse: 10:10:17.5
Start of total eclipse: 11:25:18.6
Maximum eclipse: 11:26:21.1
End of total eclipse: 11:27:23.8
End of partial eclipse: 12:48:34.9
