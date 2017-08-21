Eclipse watchers gather in Garden Valley

Several hundred people gathered in Garden Valley to watch the total solar eclipse Monday. (Photo: KTVB)

GARDEN VALLEY, IDAHO - After months of waiting, the total solar eclipse finally made its way over Garden Valley, Idaho.

The crowds in Garden Valley were not what was expected, but those that did come came from all over the place: Southern California, Canada, and England.

Hundreds gathered at the Garden Valley High School to witness something many will only see once in their lifetime -- the total solar eclipse -- where the moon passes in between the sun and earth.

Dr. Joel Llama is an astronomer from the Lowell Observatory in Arizona. He says although he studies space for a living, today he was a tourist.

"It was magical,” said Dr. Llama. “Not to sound cliche, but the way the light just dimmed, the temperature got cooler and everything went silent and then the moon moved straight in front of the sun plunging us into darkness revealing the corona; that was amazing."

Dr. Llama says a total solar eclipse is the only time scientists can see the corona of the sun as any other time the surface is too bright to see anything.

There were scientists from all over the world in the path of totality today. Dr. Llama says one of the things they're working to study is an unanswered question: why the corona is hotter than the surface of the sun.

