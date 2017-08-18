Eclipse glasses sold out almost everywhere around the Valley

Libraries across the country - including in Idaho - are giving out two million free eclipse-viewing glasses. The Boise Library expects to receive about 1,000 pairs to give out. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE - If you've been waiting to pick up a pair of eclipse glasses, here's some bad news. Businesses around the Treasure Valley say they have been flying off the shelves. Now, almost all of those shelves are empty.

After hours of calling around to big and small retailers in the area, one of our producers had little success in finding a pair!

An associate at Walmart says they had thousands of pairs of glasses, restocking them a number of times before the big day. Still, the demand has been too high.

Jensen Eye Associates in Nampa says they will sell the last of their glasses, about 100 pairs, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Donna's Place in Placerville told KTVB on Friday afternoon that they had around 400 pairs for sale.

If you can't snag one of these pairs, you may not be totally out of luck. On Monday, the Nampa Public Library is giving away 1,000 pairs of glasses on a first-come, first-served basis.

KTVB will be giving away eclipse glasses with the first 2,000 tickets sold Monday at the Total Eclipse of the Fair.

The Middleton Public Library is also hosting a viewing party Monday and will be giving away some glasses to those who attend.

