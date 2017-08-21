Dutch Bros recalls eclipse glasses

Dutch Bros. gave out eclipse glasses to its customers over the weekend. The company says they may not be safe and should not be used to view the solar eclipse. (Photo: Craig, Karly)

BOISE - If you went and got free eclipse glasses from Dutch Bros. Coffee over the weekend we are sorry to inform that all of those glasses -- as of last night -- are being recalled.

A spokesperson says the company purchased the glasses after receiving certification of ISO compliance from the manufacturer. But a recall was issued after they discovered the certification of safety was questionable.

Dutch Bros. says safety of their customers is of the utmost importance and they apologize for the inconvenience.

The coffee company posted a recall notice on its Facebook page, and warned customers who received a pair of these glasses not to use them to view the solar eclipse.

If you return the glasses to one of its Dutch Bros. locations, you will receive a free drink of your choice.

(Photo: Craig, Karly)

© 2017 KTVB-TV