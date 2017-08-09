Car rental businesses booked surrounding eclipse

Car in downtown Boise (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - The eclipse is highly anticipated by those who are traveling to the area to see it. It is also highly anticipated by those who help make the traveling happen.

The senior operations manager at Avis Car Rental in Boise says they have been planning for months for the influx of eclipse travelers.

Avis has brought in about 150 cars from surrounding locations, like Salt Lake City, in order to try to better meet the high demand.

Even with their efforts, it isn't enough. Local car places are completely booked for the days surrounding the event. Tori Auth of Boise says the lack of rental car availability has thrown a wrench in a girls trip that she has had planned for months.

“I have 12 friends flying in for a girls weekend in McCall that was planned months ago," said Auth. "8 of them remembered about the rent-a-car but four of them did not so we are short one car and no way to get them up there and back. I have never in my life seen a city, never mind multiple cities in a state run out of cars. I am just praying we find someone who's willing to help us out due to this.”

Auth says the excitement of finding out that they accidently planned their trip for a prime viewing of the eclipse has been met with the stress of trying to find out how to get there.

