Booking flights near eclipse date can be a challenge

Travelers at the Boise Airport get ready to check in for their flight. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - We are just weeks away from the total solar eclipse.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to our region for the event.

While that influx of people is great for the economy, some people are running into problems with booking flights.

Problems range from flights being very expensive to seeing very few that are direct. And some people are even finding that even those available flights are disappearing fast.

"Getting her home this last time was basically impossible," said Mike Requist.

Mike Requist and his wife have been searching for flights from Denver to Boise the weekend before the August 21 solar eclipse. His wife is temporarily working out of Denver and has been traveling back home for weekends.

Booking a flight for a reasonable price and fitting into her short schedule hasn't been a problem until now.

"There was a nine hour flight,” Mike said. "One of them had her arriving Saturday evening leaving Sunday morning. It ended up one or two seats were available, nothing to where she could spend more than 12 hours here."

His wife won't be able to come home that weekend.

"She was going to book one turned around an hour later to book it and guess what? It was all sold out," Mike said.

KTVB wanted to know what flights looked like in the days leading up to the eclipse when hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected flock to Idaho.

We looked four different airlines for round trip tickets from Boise to cities like Denver, Salt Lake City, Houston and San Francisco.

Leaving on Monday, August 14 and coming back on Sunday, August 20 will set you back hundreds of dollars. Anywhere from $400 to $900. And that's not first class, we're talking economy. Not to mention that most of the available flights have layovers.

Officials with the Boise Airport are preparing for an increase of passengers, saying anytime there's a big event like the solar eclipse they are ready for more people.

"We understand that more passengers are going to be flying in and out of the Boise Airport,” said Boise Airport spokesman Sean Briggs. “A couple of the airlines have increased the size of aircrafts going out the couple days after the eclipse."

Meanwhile, while Mike Requist is frustrated his wife won't make it home that weekend, he understands.

"It won’t last forever and she knows this, but it'll be a long two weeks for us.”

© 2017 KTVB-TV