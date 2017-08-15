AAA: Eclipse visitors likely to drive up gas prices in Idaho

Gas Pump (Photo: KING)

BOISE - A massive influx of visitors to Idaho for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse will increase fuel demand, and likely drive gas prices up, according to AAA.

With a portion of the Gem State in the path of totality, more than 500,000 people are expected to travel to Idaho from neighboring states. About one million visitors are expected in Oregon.

AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde says the increased demand, combined with an already busy travel season, is expected to send gas prices climbing.

"It's been another strong summer for travel activity, with no immediate signs of letting up," Conde said in a statement. "The eclipse and Labor Day travel could provide a one-two punch that keeps gas prices moving higher for the foreseeable future."

MORE: Questions about the solar eclipse answered

Less than a week before the eclipse, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Idaho is $2.66. That's compared to $2.58 a week ago, and $2.46 a year ago.

The current national average is $2.35.

© 2017 KTVB-TV