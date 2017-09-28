E. Idaho farm worker killed while unloading potato truck

IDAHO FALLS - A 33-year-old eastern Idaho man has died in a farming accident.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office in a news release Thursday says that Kevin Fox of Idaho Falls died Wednesday when his clothing got caught in a conveyor belt system while unloading a potato truck.
Authorities say other workers and an ambulance crew attempted life-saving measures, but Fox died due to his injuries.
Officials say they are investigating.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs