Dozen critical after car runs into crowd along Endymion route, NOPD says

NOPD is investigating a crash where a vehicle ran into a crowd of people at the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton avenues.

Initial reports show so far about a dozen people are in critical condition. Police say that number could increase as the investigation continues.

Jake Chavez said he saw two men and two women who were hit by a pickup truck that apparently turned into the crowd watching the Endymion parade.

Two other cars were involved in the accident which happened near the intersection of Carrollton and Orleans Avenues. Witnesses say the truck was traveling down the open lanes of Carrollton Avenue headed toward city park when it veered left and traveled toward the neutral ground of Orleans Avenue.

At least one arrest has been made, according to WWLTV investigator David Hammer who was watching the parade nearby. He tweeted a photo of a man being taken away by police.

NOPD arrest made at Carrollton and Orleans. Several injured after car crashes into people by parade. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/mBbg6SmLIh — David Hammer (@davidhammerWWL) February 26, 2017

(© 2017 WWL)