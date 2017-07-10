The Antelope Fire (Photo: BLM)

BOISE - KTVB's Twin Falls station KTFT is off the air in the Twin Falls and Ketchum areas.

Cable One says several power poles and a fiber line have been damaged in the Antelope Fire along Highway 93 interrupting television and internet service for some customers.

Highway 93 and Highway 24 are closed. Technicians are waiting to get into the area to make repairs. An estimated time of restoration is unavailable.

