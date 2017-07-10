KTVB
Downed lines in Antelope Fire cause KTFT and Cable One outages

KTVB 4:37 PM. MDT July 10, 2017

BOISE - KTVB's Twin Falls station KTFT is off the air in the Twin Falls and Ketchum areas.

Cable One says several power poles and a fiber line have been damaged in the Antelope Fire along Highway 93 interrupting television and internet service for some customers.

Highway 93 and Highway 24 are closed. Technicians are waiting to get into the area to make repairs. An estimated time of restoration is unavailable.

