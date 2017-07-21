Documents show Bruce Willis' airport will be large, busy

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 19: Actor Bruce Willis attends Premiere of Dimension Films' "Sin City: A Dame To Kill For" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 19, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2014 Getty Images)

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) - Federal Aviation Administration documents show that a central Idaho airport being built by actor Bruce Willis will be larger and busier than officials originally expected.



Willis' Soldier Field airport is located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Fairfield.



The Mountain Express reports Camas County officials claimed Willis' airport would be minimally used and have a small impact on nearby residents.

According to FAA documents, the airport will base about 20 aircrafts, and could have about 500 landings each month.



The airport's runway will be made of concrete, and not dirt like county leaders and reports previously said, and fitted with high-intensity lights.



A civil engineer who worked for Willis when the documents were submitted says the actor hoped the airport would eventually serve the public.

