Massive Pasco sinkhole destroyed two homes, continues to grow

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – A massive sinkhole has opened up in Land O' Lakes in Pasco County, taking at least two homes and plenty of property with it.

Authorities received a phone call about a depression around 7:20am Friday. The 200-foot wide sinkhole is in the 21800 block of Ocean Pines Drive. It's between 50 and 100 feet deep.

Aside from the two homes it's destroyed, crews have evacuated 11 homes nearby.

Authorities are maintaining a 200-foot perimeter around the sinkhole while it is still active, according to Pasco County officials.

The size of the hole is increasing.

Pasco Fire Rescue Emergency Management, American Red Cross, Duke Energy, Pasco building inspector and Pasco County public information officer are responding to the scene.

Officials tell us a sinkhole has opened up in this same spot before. They say the homeowner opted to not get it fully repaired. The only way to do that is to fill it with concrete.

The good news in all this is that no one has been injured.

