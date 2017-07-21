Defense beats offense in Boise State Summer Softball Classic

BOISE -- The offense was no match for the defense at the Boise State Summer Softball Classic at Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

Thanks to home runs from freshman safety Mason Smith and redshirt freshman linebacker Benton Wickersham, Team Defense beat Team Offense, 5-3, in the Broncos' annual charity softball game.

"We've got some ball players on the defensive side. I recruited a pretty good team," said linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. "I knew we were going to win the whole time."

"It didn't feel very good," said quarterback Brett Rypien following the loss. "I'm looking forward to next year and coming back strong."

The six-inning game was preceded by a home run derby. Smith, who was once drafted by the San Diego Padres and played four years of professional baseball, won it going away, hitting 17 over the fence on just 20 swings.

"You can't beat that," said Vander Esch. "No one is going to compete with it."

"Once I stepped in the box, for some reason, I was just very relaxed and kind of got in a groove," Smith recalled.

"I wish we would've had Mason on offense. That would've helped a lot," Rypien added. "That was fun to watch him in the home run derby. Seeing a professional swing it always exciting."

The Boise State Summer Softball Classic helps raise funds for at-risk kids to participate in Optimist Football.

It also is a fun way for players to wrap up the offseason following a long summer of workouts.

"I think it brings us closer. We build a relationship with something other than football," said Vander Esch.

"It's great. This is just another way for us to compete with each other," said Rypien. "This is a great event that we do."



