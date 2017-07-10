Dead man found behind Boise store identified

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE -- A man found dead behind a business on Fairview Avenue Sunday morning has been identified as a 27-year-old from Dublin, California.

The body of Manuel Dean Allen Mejia was discovered at about 10 a.m. behind Mor Furniture. It's unclear how long Mejia had been dead.

Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said the victim's cause of death is still pending, but he did not die as the result of an injury. Investigators will seek toxicology tests to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the death.

Boise Police is investigating what happened to Mejia, but say foul play is not suspected.



