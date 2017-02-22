Damaged cable shuts down 911 system in Latah County

A 911 dispatcher on the job. (Photo: KTVB)

MOSCOW - Telephone and Internet service is being disrupted for some Frontier Communications customers in southeastern Washington, northern Idaho and Montana after a truck damaged a fiber-optic cable.

The Latah County Sheriff's Office says the damaged line caused a disruption it's 911 emergency call system, which is affecting most landline and cellular 911 services. The system is expected to be down for most of the day.

Officials are asking anyone who needs emergency assistance in Latah County to call their business line at (208) 882-2216.

Frontier says the truck clipped the cable about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, and that crews are working to restore service.

Among the communities affected are Newport, Washington, and Coeur d'Alene and Moscow, Idaho.

