Cyclist hit by car on Floating Feather

(Photo: ACSO)

ADA COUNTY -- A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car on Floating Feather Road Friday morning.

Deputies say the man was riding in the bike lane when he was hit by a car turning north from Floating Feather Road onto Seven Oaks Way.

The cyclist appears to have gone over the hood and slammed into the vehicle's windshield, shattering it. The impact of the crash left the front wheel of the bicycle badly bent.

The cyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Sheriff's officials say the man's injuries were serious, but did not appear to be life-threatening.

The car's driver, a 19-year-old woman, was cited for failure to yield.

