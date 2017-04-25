Woman traumatized by attack in BSU parking garage, mom says

(Photo: Google Streetview)

BOISE - Police are continuing to investigate a report of an attack that happened in a Boise State parking garage Saturday morning.

According to the university, a woman was walking in a stairwell at about 9 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind and attempted to remove her clothing.

The woman was able to fight off the assailant, who then ran away.

The victim's mom reached out to KTVB on Tuesday. She said that her daughter was traumatized by the incident, and has not left her home since it happened.

She said there are no security cameras in the garage, which would have helped police identify her daughter's attacker.

University officials did not immediately respond to KTVB's inquiry about whether there are cameras, or plans to install cameras, in the parking garage.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 20 and 30 years old. He is believed to be about 5-foot-6-inches tall and 180 pounds with short hair and slight stubble on his face. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with no logo and a dark grey hat.

Anyone with information is urged to call the BSU public safety office at (208) 426-6911, or police dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

© 2017 KTVB-TV