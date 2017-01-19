Woman shot at Twin Falls apartments

Twin Falls Police vehicle (Photo: KTVB)

TWIN FALLS - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon.

Twin Falls police, fire and paramedics responded at around 4:40 p.m. to apartments at 232 2nd Avenue North.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in one of the apartments.

She was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley. The extent of her injuries in unknown.

Police said detectives are interviewing other people who may have been in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

"Twin Falls Police are confident there is no threat to the community at this time" said Lt. Terry Thueson.

(© 2017 KTVB)