Woman pleads guilty in crash that killed firefighter

TWIN FALLS - A Hollister woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash that killed a Twin Falls firefighter.

The Times-News reports that 33-year-old Hollie Marie Winnett on Monday pleaded guilty to amended charges of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and a felony of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. She was originally charged with felony vehicular manslaughter.

According to a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend that Winnett be sentenced to probation and 90 days of jail.

Winnett is accused of killing 34-year-old Ryan Franklin, who was riding his bike when he was struck by her Jeep in May.

Winnett told police she fell asleep behind the wheel and woke up when she hit something. In court documents she admits to panicking and leaving the scene after the crash.





