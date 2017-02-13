Woman linked to Kuna manhunt charged with meth possession

Stephanie Marie Prieto (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

EAGLE -- A Kuna woman investigators say was a passenger in a car from which another person shot at police last month was arrested Sunday night on unrelated methamphetamine charges.

Stephanie Marie Prieto, 35, was taken into custody after a traffic stop on State Street at about 9 p.m. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, an Eagle Police officer was driving on State Street near 2nd Street when Prieto passed him with her brights on. The driver did not dim her lights as required by law, the officer said.

The officer turned his patrol car around and followed Prieto's vehicle to a nearby gas station. According to ACSO, Prieto again did not dim her brights after pulling out of the gas station parking lot and passing the officer for a second time.

The officer pulled Prieto over near the intersection of State Street and North Taylor Street. When he walked up to her car to talk to her, according to authorities, he smelled an odor of marijuana. The ACSO said the officer also noticed several body and trim panels were loose inside the car, so he called for a K9 drug dog to smell whether any drugs were inside the vehicle.

After the drug dog alerted on the vehicle, police searched it, finding more than 23 grams of methamphetamine as well as a scale, plastic bags, and other pieces of drug paraphernalia, the ACSO said. Prieto was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of possession of drugs with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor charge of resisting and obstructing.

The resisting charge came ofter Prieto tried to walk away from officers during the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect is facing another resisting and obstructing charge stemming from a Jan. 24 incident in Kuna. According to police, Prieto was riding in a black BMW when the driver, 32-year-old Ramon Milanez of Nampa, opened fire at an officer who tried to pull him over. The officer wasn't hit.

Milanez drove away, then abandoned his car and hid in a Kuna subdivision, sparking an hours-long manhunt. He was shot and killed by officers later that day after he broke into a home and tried to escape in a stolen car. The shooting remains under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force.

Prieto, who investigators say ran away from the car after Milanez ditched it, was arrested later that day at a Meridian gas station.

She is due in court on the drug charges Monday afternoon.



