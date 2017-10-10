Woman injured in drive-by shooting

Ambulance (Photo: KTVB)

CHUBBUCK, Idaho - Police in the eastern Idaho town of Chubbuck are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting.

The Chubbuck Police Department said in a prepared statement that the woman was inside a home with other people when she was wounded Monday evening. The woman was treated and released at a local hospital and the other occupants were unharmed.

Police said the shooter fired about six rounds into the home, and witnesses told them the shooter was in a newer white hatchback car along with three other people. The shooter is described as being a white male approximately 5 feet 7 inches in height with a thin build and short hair. He was wearing a black baseball hat and black clothing.

The injured woman's name was not released. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.

