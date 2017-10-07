Melonie Smith (Photo: Bingham County Jail)

BLACKFOOT - A Bingham County jury has found a 49-year-old woman guilty of killing a 30-year-old man in February and of destroying evidence.

KIFI-TV reports that the jury found Melonie Smith guilty Saturday morning in the killing of David Lee Davis.

Smith was charged in February with first-degree murder and destruction, concealment, and alteration of evidence. Prosecutors say she shot Davis in the back of the head and attempted to dispose of the body.

Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson says he's gratified with the verdict, and says he hopes it provides some solace to the victim's family.

Smith will be sentenced on December 1.

She faces a minimum of 10 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder conviction, and five years for the destruction, concealment and altercation of evidence conviction.

