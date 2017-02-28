Woman gets life sentence for Nampa halfway house murder

Murder at Port of Hope in Nampa (Photo: KTVB file)

CALDWELL -- The daughters of a woman who was beaten to death in a Nampa halfway house in 2015 say the victim realized something was wrong almost as soon as she was assigned to share a room with Kayla Teton.

Teton was hearing voices and fighting with imaginary people, 52-year-old Linda Westmoreland told her family. Her daughters say she begged staff to move her to another room.

"This woman was scary," daughter Stormy Dye said in a victim impact statement. "Mom could tell she was mentally ill."

Westmoreland's request to switch rooms was apparently denied. A month later, she was dead.

Teton, 26, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison, with at least 25 years before she will become eligible for parole. She appeared in court in an orange jail uniform with her hair newly cut short, and stared straight ahead for the majority of the hearing, rarely glancing over at the judge, lawyers, or members of Westmoreland's family.

Prosecutor Matt Bever described Westmoreland as a mother and grandmother who "had made some mistakes" to land in the Port of Hope halfway house after her stint in a federal facility, but did not deserve such a brutal death.

The victim was getting ready to return to the community, Bever said, and was looking forward to a visit from her family, scheduled for Oct. 25, 2015 - the day she was murdered.

Kayla Teton (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

Surveillance video from inside the Port of Hope shows Teton leaving the room she and Westmoreland shared at 5:20 a.m., and walking to the bathroom. Once inside the bathroom, Bever said, she dislodged a pipe used to hold up the sink. Teton held the pipe close to her as she walked back to her room in order to conceal it from employees.

Another inmate heard a thumping sound a short time later - he estimated between ten and 15 blows - and alerted an employee, who walked into the room to see Teton holding the pipe with both hands, arms raised over her head.

Before the staff could stop her, she brought the pipe down again with all her strength onto Westmoreland's head, Bever said.

Investigators said later that the victim was likely sleeping when the attack started. After being confronted, Teton dropped the pipe on the floor and walked out of the Port of Hope.

Prosecutors say she tried to get into a homeowner's house and car before she was caught hours later, crouching to hide near a canal.

Questions about Teton's mental competency slowed the case after the suspect's arrest. But Bever argued Tuesday that Teton was undoubtedly aware of what she had done, pointing to the defendant's efforts to conceal the murder weapon and get away from police.

"She knew what she did was wrong, and she tried to avoid capture," he said.

Teton also acknowledged the murder in her statements to pre-sentence investigators, telling them she hit the victim with a metal pipe "over and over."

"I was upset, and I took my anger out on Linda Westmoreland," Bever quoted Teton as saying.

Teton was declared competent to stand trial in September, after twice being found mentally unfit. She pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in January as part of a plea deal approved by the victims' family.

Both Dye and Amanda Ingram, Westmoreland's other daughter, say they struggled with nightmares and PTSD after the murder.

Ingram wrote in her statement that she feels guilty that she was not holding her mother's hand, or there at her bedside when Westmoreland died.

"Kayla Teton was there, with a metal pipe in her hand," she said. "Her life was nothing to Kayla Teton, but it was everything to me."

Teton declined to say anything to the judge before the sentence was handed down. As part of the plea deal, she agreed to waive her right to appeal.

