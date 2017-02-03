Woman found not guilty in death of boyfriend's daughter

Heather Crawford (Photo: Shoshone County Jail)

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- A northern Idaho woman has been found not guilty in connection to the death of her boyfriend's 1-year-old daughter.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that on Thursday a jury found Heather Crawford not guilty of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors had argued Crawford suffocated Ezra Wilson, who was the daughter of Crawford's ex-live-in boyfriend, in their Kingston home in August 2014. They argued Crawford wanted to eliminate the connection to his past marriage so she could live a picturesque life with her boyfriend.

Crawford's attorneys argued investigators never considered other suspects.

A Minnesota-based pediatric forensic pathologist who testified for the defense said she believed Ezra died of Sudden Unexpected Unexplained Death in Infancy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.