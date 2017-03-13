Woman charged with felony DUI after striking patrol car

Diana Myers (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE - A 28-year-old Nampa woman is facing a felony DUI charge after Boise police say she struck a patrol car early Saturday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., an officer spotted a car headed east on Highland Street without its headlights on. The car turned into a nearby parking lot and the officer signaled to the driver to stop.

The driver pulled up next to the patrol car, sideswiping it, before pulling into a parking space.

The driver, Diana Myers, was given a field sobriety test. Her BAC measured more than twice the legal limit.

She was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with felony DUI because she’s been found guilty of two or more DUI violations within 10 years.

There was minor damage to the patrol car.

