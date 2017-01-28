BOISE - Boise Police are looking for a suspect in a home invasion - and one woman is in jail in connection with a car crash that occurred while officers were investigating that home invasion.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Boise Police responded to a report of gunshots fired at a home on Rose Hill Street between Pearl and Ruby streets.

They say someone had forced his way into the home, and, after a confrontation, shots were fired.

Officers found evidence of shots fired and of drug use. They took Megan Murphy, 35, of Boise into custody on a misdemeanor probation violation. Jail records indicate that she has been released.

Police are still working to identify and locate the man who forced his way into the home, and continue to investigate who fired the shots.

They say the suspect and victim likely know each other.





Police say that while officers were investigating the home invasion, one of the witnesses was staying warm in the back of a patrol car and filling out a statement when a driver heading west on Rose Hill crashed into the patrol car.

The witness inside the patrol car was injured, along with the passengers in the other car. All three were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver, 21-year-old Kathleen Caldwell of Boise, was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence, a felony.

Caldwell's court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

