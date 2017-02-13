Woman charged in connection to Bingham County killing

Melonie Dawn Smith (Photo: Bingham County Jail)

BLACKFOOT, IDAHO - A 48-year-old woman is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to a death in Bingham County.

The Idaho State Journal reports that Melonie Dawn Smith was taken to the Bingham County Jail early Sunday after the Saturday murder. Authorities have confirmed that one person was killed but have released on additional details.

The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case with help from the Blackfoot police/Bingham County detective division.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.