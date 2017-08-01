KTVB
Woman arrested in Twin Falls stabbing

August 01, 2017

TWIN FALLS -- A  woman was arrested Monday evening after her boyfriend was found stabbed inside a Twin Falls home Monday night.

Twin Falls Police were called out to a home in the 2100 block of Elizabeth Boulevard after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find Jenna Winfrey outside the house. Winfrey told police her boyfriend was inside, and had a stab wound.

Police found the man with a knife woiund to his upper chest. He was rushed to St. Luke’s Magic Valley by ambulance.

Winfrey was arrested, and charges are pending in the case, police say.

