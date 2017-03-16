Woman arrested in Garden City stabbing

Garden City Police (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

GARDEN CITY - A woman accused of stabbing another woman in an attack connected to illegal narcotics was arrested Thursday.

Latasha Beardall, 29, of Garden City was arrested in the 2600 block of Cassia Street by Garden City police, with the help of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force.

Garden City police said officers responded at around 4:54 p.m. Wednesday to a reported stabbing that happened in the 300 block of E. 44th Street.

Police found a the 28-year-old victim, who suffered several non-life threatening stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, and she was treated and released.

The suspect - Beardall - had fled before officers arrived.

The victim and suspect knew each other, police said.

Beardall was booked into the Ada County Jail on a $250,000 warrant for aggravated battery, and she will be arraigned Friday afternoon.

