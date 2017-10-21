Woman arrested in Boise on murder, child injury charges

Amanda Jean Dunlap

BOISE - Amanda Jean Dunlap is in the Ada County Jail facing a murder charge. The 22-year-old is also facing eight counts of felony injury to a child and one count of misdemeanor injury to a child.

Boise Police Department spokesperson, Haley Williams, says officers assisted the Twin Falls Police Department in making the arrest in Boise. Dunlap was booked into the Ada County Jail early Saturday morning. Dunlap had a warrant for her arrest out of Twin Falls.

We are working to gather more information about the case.

