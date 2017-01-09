Woman admits to Nampa halfway house murder

Kayla Teton (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

CALDWELL -- A woman previously ruled mentally unfit to stand trial has admitted to beating her roommate at a halfway house to death with a metal bar.

Kayla Teton, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday morning. She has been in custody since the death of 52-year-old Linda Westmoreland in October 2015.

MORE: Beating death victim's family sues woman's treatment center

Teton and Westmoreland were sharing a room at the Port of Hope residential treatment center in Nampa when the slaying happened.

Police say Teton retrieved a metal bar holding up a sink in the facility's bathroom, snuck it back into her room, and used it to fatally beat Westmoreland.

RELATED: Judge: Suspect in Nampa killing competent for trial

A judge originally ruled Teton "dangerously mentally ill" and declared her unfit to stand trial. The courts reversed course in September, and the murder case began to move forward.

Teton is being held by the Idaho Department of Corrections after a state mental hospital sucessfully argued she would pose a risk to other patients if held in the lower-security facility.

She will face up to life behind bars at her Feb. 28 sentencing.

Copyright 2016 KTVB