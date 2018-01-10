Woman accused of firing shot at Boise park; similar incidents investigated

Erika T. Goodman (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE - Police are asking more potential victims to come forward after a woman accused of firing a gun near a vehicle at a Boise park was arrested last week.

Boise officers responded at around 10:39 January 5 to a report of a shot fired at Julia Davis Park. Officials said police found a victim and a suspect - identified as 60-year-old Erika T. Goodman. Two handguns were also located at the scene.

Police said evidence indicated that Goodman shined a flashlight at the victim's parked car, then displayed a gun and fired a shot in the area of the vehicle.

Goodman was taken to the Ada County Jail and booked on a felony charge of aggravated assault.

The investigation led to the finding of two reports of similar incidents filed at the end of December in which the suspect shined a flashlight at bystanders and displayed what appeared to be a firearm.

There were also similar vehicle descriptions in all three incidents.

Investigators believe that there may be more potential victims who haven't been identified, and they are asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

